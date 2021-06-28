Karnataka announces SSLC dates

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the schedule of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exam 2021. The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board exam 2021 will be held from July 19 to July 22, 2021, at various centres across the state. On July 19, the exam will be held for Maths, Science, and Social Science and on July 22, the examination will be conducted for languages. The Karnataka SSLC exam will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

This year, more than 8,73,581 students have registered to appear for the Karnataka SSLC examination, according to local reports.

The Karnataka government has earlier this week released a slew of guidelines to conduct the SSLC exams in July. While releasing the SOP, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said those in charge of the exam centres should abide by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) released by the state.

The guidelines mandated sanitising the examination halls, furniture and toilets daily by spraying disinfectant solution before and after the exam.

There would be 12 children in the examination hall and only one student at each desk to maintain physical distancing.

In the rural areas, arrangements should be made to ensure that the test centres should be created in a manner that students need not go to the taluk-level to appear for the exam, the SOP said.

Vaccinating the teachers, staff and officials involved in conducting the examination with the cooperation of the district administration is mandatory, the Minister said adding that they need to make sure that they get a dose of the vaccine well before the exams.

Students would be given masks at the entrance of the health counters in the exam halls. Also, there would be ambulances reserved in each Taluk for those involved in the SSLC examination.

There would also be a Covid care centre for those Covid- positive students to write the exam.

If anyone in the family is infected and the candidate is in isolation and is found to be healthy, he or she would be allowed to write the test at the nearby Covid Care Centre after testing the student.

(With PTI inputs)