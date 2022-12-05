  • Home
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Dates Released, Check Schedule

The SSLC exam will be held from March 31 to April 15, 2023

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 5, 2022 5:14 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the Karnataka SSLC 2023 exam dates. The SSLC exam will be held from March 31 to April 15, 2023.

