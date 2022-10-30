  • Home
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: Class 10 Board Exam Tentative Date Sheet Out At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC 2023 exam tentative date sheet is available on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 30, 2022 9:50 pm IST

Karnataka SSLC date sheet 2023 out.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the Karnataka SSLC 2023 exam tentative date sheet. Candidates can check and download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 timetable through the official website– sslc.karnataka.gov.in. As per the schedule, the Karnataka Class 10 examination will be held from April 4 to April 15, 2023.

Recommended: Karnataka SSLC Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Karnataka SSLC Date Sheet 2023 Schedule Direct Link

The Karnataka Class 10 exam will be conducted in two slots- from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm and from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Candidates in case find any objection in the SSLC exam timetable and want to raise an issue can send in their queries till November 28, 2022 at dpikseeb@gmail.com.

Karnataka SSLC Date Sheet 2023: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Then click on the SSLC 2023 date sheet link on the homepage
  3. The date sheet will appear on the screen
  4. Download and take a printout of the Class 10 exam timetable.

Earlier, the Karnataka board SSLC, or Class 10, exams 2022 began on March 28 and ended on April 11, 2022. Over eight lakh students appeared for the Class 10 SSLC exam 2022.

Karnataka SSLC Time Table
