Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 Postponed Due To COVID Surge

Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 postponed: Minister

Karnataka SSLC Exam: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka Government has decided to postpone SSLC or Class 10 final exams. The state will monitor the COVID-19 situation and announce new dates later, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to begin on June 21.

SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in #COVID19 cases. Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies: Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Earlier, the government had postponed the second Pre University Exam (PUC) or Class 12 final exams and promoted first-year students. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021, which is held for Engineering admission, was also postponed on Wednesday.

Karnataka schools are currently observing summer vacation, which will continue till June 14. The new academic year would begin on June 15.

However, high school teachers had been instructed to conduct revision classes for SSLC students. Summer vacation for high school teachers is till May 31.

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many state boards and the two central education boards – CBSE and CISCE – had earlier cancelled board exams for Class 10 students and postponed it for Class 12 students.

CBSE has also announced an alternative scheme for the evaluation of Class 10 students.