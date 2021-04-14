Image credit: Shutterstock No decision taken yet to cancel or postpone Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 (representational photo)

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: The Karnataka government has not made any decision to cancel Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 final exams held by the state’s education board, in view of the recent announcements made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said today. Karnataka SSLC exams are scheduled to begin on June 21. An appropriate decision will be made in future considering all parameters, the minister said.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education today cancelled Class 10 final exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The students will be evaluated based on an objective criterion developed by the board, it said. CBSE Class 12 final exams have been postponed and new dates will be shared later.

Mr Kumar confirmed on social media that the state government has not taken any decision yet on SSLC or Class 10 exams, which are scheduled for June.

CBSE ಹತ್ತನೇ ತರಗತಿಗಳ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ರದ್ದಾದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯದ SSLC ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳ ಕುರಿತು ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಊಹಾಪೋಹ ಏಳತೊಡಗಿದೆ.



ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯದ SSLC ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳು ಪ್ರಾರಂಭ ವಾಗಬೇಕಿರುವುದು

21.6.2021 ರಿಂದ, ಅಂದರೆ ಜೂನ್ 21 ರಿಂದ.



ಆದ್ದರಿಂದ ಈಗ ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ CBSE ರೀತಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ತೀರ್ಮಾನ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿಲ್ಲ. — S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) April 14, 2021

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan had earlier said university-level exams in the state will be conducted as per schedule and there will be no summer holidays in the 2021-22 academic year.

Mr Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, recently dismissed the possibility of online exams for higher classes.

"It will not be possible to conduct the online exams in the present system. Examinations will be conducted only in offline mode though a few deemed universities may be able to conduct exams online. This will not be possible in the government set-up," Mr Narayan had said.

After CBSE’s decision to cancel, postpone board exams, demands for postponement of state and other central board exams are on a rise again.

The council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today said a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

"The CISCE board will take a decision regarding its ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021 at the earliest and will inform all concerned afterwards," Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE, told Careers360.