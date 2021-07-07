Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 will be held on July 19 and 22 (representational)

Karnataka SSLC 2021: A PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has been filed at the Karnataka High Court challenging the state government’s decision to conduct SSLC or Class 10 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports. While most of the states have decided not to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year, Karnataka has only cancelled 2nd PUC or Class 12 final exams and decided to hold SSLC or Class 10 exams in a reduced format.

The petition filed by S V Singre Gowda states it is “highly impossible” for students to learn from online classes, especially for those who live in rural areas due to lack of resources, according to a Live Law report.

Further, only a few schools would have conducted online classes and therefore, conducting exams under these circumstances is bad and directions should be issued to stop the exams immediately, the plea said, according to the report.

The plea further suggested a method of evaluation for SSLC students, similar to that of 2nd PUC students, who will be promoted based on their past performance.

Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certification (SSLC) exam will take place on July 19 and July 22 where multi-choice objective type questions will be asked. Admit cards have already been issued.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in June said the decision was arrived at after thorough discussions and was not unilateral.

"Education Minister Suresh Kumar after preliminary discussions with me has taken the decision on fixing the dates for SSLC exams. This decision has been taken in the interest of students, after thorough discussions, and it is not a unilateral decision. It is unnecessary to create confusion in this regard," Chief Minister Yediyurappa had tweeted last month.