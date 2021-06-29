Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: Admit Cards Soon, Here’s How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka SSLC admit card 2021 soon at sslc.karnataka.gov.in (representational)

Karnataka SSLC 2021: Admit Cards of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be released soon. The exam will take place on July 19 and July 22 where objective type questions will be asked. While most of the states have cancelled both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, Karnataka has only cancelled the 2nd PUC or Class 12 exam and said SSLC exams will be held.

According to the state government, Class 10 exams are important for students to choose streams in Class 11.

To download the admit cards, students will have to login to the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in with their credentials. They can also check previous question papers on the website.

On July 19, the exam will be held for Maths, Science, and Social Science and on July 22, the examination will be conducted for languages.

"This time the SSLC exam, conducted by the state board, will be held in two days. The core subject exam such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and language subject exam will take place on July 22. Both the exams will take place from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the decision to hold SSLC exam was arrived at after thorough discussions and was not unilateral.

"Education Minister Suresh Kumar after preliminary discussions with me has taken the decision on fixing the dates for SSLC exams. This decision has been taken in the interest of students, after thorough discussions, and it is not a unilateral decision. It is unnecessary to create confusion in this regard," Chief Minister Yediyurappa tweeted.