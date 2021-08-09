Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result Declared; 157 Students Get Perfect Score

Karresults 2021 Class 10 declared; 157 students score perfect marks

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared Class 10 or SSLC result. Karnataka SSLC result 2021 has been declared at 3:30 pm today, August 9. Students will get their individual results from the board websites – sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. A total of 157 students have scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka SSLC results today, according to an official statement.

This year, 8,71,463 students had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam. All boys who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam have passed. The pass percentage of girls stood at 99.99 per cent and one girl did not appear in the exam. As many as 1,28,931 students have got A+ Grades, 25,317 students A Grade and 2,87,684 students have scored B Grade.

The Class 10 SSLC exams were held on July 19 and July 22 for multiple-choice questions. While the first exam in Maths, Science and Social Studies was conducted on July 19, the Language paper - first, second and third languages was held on July 22.

In the First language, as many as 25,702 students have obtained a perfect score of 125 out of the total 125. While 36,628 and 6,321 students have scored a perfect 100 in Second Language and Mathematics respectively, 3,649 and 9,367 students have obtained perfect scores in Science and Social Science papers respectively.

Karnataka SSLC Results: How To Check

Visit the official Karnataka SSLC result website

On the designated spaces, insert hall ticket numbers or roll numbers

Submit and access the Karnataka SSLC results

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was released on August 10. The overall pass percentage stood at 71.8 per cent. The pass percentage of girls students was 77.74 per cent and for boys, it was 66.41 per cent.