Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result On May 19: Education Minister BC Nagesh

SSLC Result 2022: Confirming the SSLC Class 10 Karnataka board result date, BC Nagesh, Primary and Secondary Education Minister said: “Karnataka SSLC Exam Results will be announced on May 19th.”

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 13, 2022 11:53 am IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result On May 19: Education Minister BC Nagesh
SSLC Karnataka result date announced

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, results on May 19. Confirming the SSLC Class 10 Karnataka board result 2022 date, BC Nagesh, Primary and Secondary Education Minister said: “Karnataka SSLC Exam Results will be announced on May 19th.” The Karnataka board SSLC exams 2022 were conducted between March 28 and April 11 for over 8.5 lakh students. The Karnataka board will host the SSLC 10th result on the official website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Class 10 result was announced on August 9 last year. Karnataka board was among the few state boards that held the Class 10 exams last year amid Covid pandemic. The overall pass percentage last year in Karnataka SSLC 10th result was 99.9 per cent. As many as 157 students have scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results last year.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: How To download

  1. Go to the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
  2. Click on the designated SSLC Main Examination result link.
  3. The Karnataka SSLC result dashboard will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Insert login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth
  5. Submit and download the Karnataka SSLC 10th result
Karnataka SSLC exam

