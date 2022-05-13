Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result On May 19: Education Minister BC Nagesh

SSLC Karnataka result date announced

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, results on May 19. Confirming the SSLC Class 10 Karnataka board result 2022 date, BC Nagesh, Primary and Secondary Education Minister said: “Karnataka SSLC Exam Results will be announced on May 19th.” The Karnataka board SSLC exams 2022 were conducted between March 28 and April 11 for over 8.5 lakh students. The Karnataka board will host the SSLC 10th result on the official website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

ಮೇ 19ರಂದು ಎಸ್‌ಎಸ್‌ಎಲ್‌ಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.



Karnataka SSLC Exam Results will be announced on May 19th.@CMofKarnataka#SSLCresults — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 13, 2022

Karnataka Class 10 result was announced on August 9 last year. Karnataka board was among the few state boards that held the Class 10 exams last year amid Covid pandemic. The overall pass percentage last year in Karnataka SSLC 10th result was 99.9 per cent. As many as 157 students have scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results last year.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: How To download