Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Results Declared

Karnataka Class 10 results declared

The Karnataka 10th Result 2021: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, has announced the SSLC, or Class 10, results. Students will be able to check the Karnataka Class 10 results at the official result websites of the board -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. More than eight lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams this year. To download the e-marksheets, students will have to use their hall ticket numbers or roll numbers.

The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC exams were held on July 19 and July 22 for multiple choice questions. While the first exam in Maths, Science and Social Studies was conducted on July 19, the Language paper - first, second and third languages was held on July 22. Karnataka government conducted offline SSLC exams amid the Covid pandemic, saying these are important as students have to decide which stream they want to join after Class 10.

Karnataka SSLC Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official Karnataka SSLC result website

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert hall ticket numbers or roll numbers

Step 3: Submit and access the Karnataka SSLC results

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was released on August 10. The overall pass percentage stood at 71.8 per cent. The pass percentage of girls students was 77.74 per cent and for boys, it was 66.41 per cent.