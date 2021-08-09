Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Results Declared

Karnataka SSLC Result: Students will be able to check the Karnataka Class 10 results at the official result websites of the board -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 9, 2021 3:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Declared Live: KSEEB Class 10th Results Official Websites, Direct Links
Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: How To Download Class 10 Result
Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: Different Ways To Check The Result
KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 (SSLC) Result 2021 Today
Karnataka SSLC 2021 Result Tomorrow. When, Where, How To Download
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Releasing Tomorrow: Reports
Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Results Declared
Karnataka Class 10 results declared
New Delhi:

The Karnataka 10th Result 2021: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, has announced the SSLC, or Class 10, results. Students will be able to check the Karnataka Class 10 results at the official result websites of the board -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. More than eight lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams this year. To download the e-marksheets, students will have to use their hall ticket numbers or roll numbers.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-Book. 

The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC exams were held on July 19 and July 22 for multiple choice questions. While the first exam in Maths, Science and Social Studies was conducted on July 19, the Language paper - first, second and third languages was held on July 22. Karnataka government conducted offline SSLC exams amid the Covid pandemic, saying these are important as students have to decide which stream they want to join after Class 10.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Karnataka SSLC Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official Karnataka SSLC result website

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert hall ticket numbers or roll numbers

Step 3: Submit and access the Karnataka SSLC results

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was released on August 10. The overall pass percentage stood at 71.8 per cent. The pass percentage of girls students was 77.74 per cent and for boys, it was 66.41 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka SSLC Results SSLC Maths Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Declared Live: KSEEB Class 10th Results Official Websites, Direct Links
Live | Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Declared Live: KSEEB Class 10th Results Official Websites, Direct Links
Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: How To Download Class 10 Result
Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: How To Download Class 10 Result
Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: Different Ways To Check The Result
Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021: Different Ways To Check The Result
KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 (SSLC) Result 2021 Today
KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 (SSLC) Result 2021 Today
JEE Main 2021: NTA Reopens Application Window For Session 4, Direct Link
JEE Main 2021: NTA Reopens Application Window For Session 4, Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................