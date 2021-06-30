Karnataka SSLC admit card released

The admit cards of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exam has been released on the official portal, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Schools will be required to login through their credentials and download the hall ticket. Students will have to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. They can contact their school administration regarding the availability of hall tickets.

It is mandatory for the SSLC candidates to carry the hard copy of Class 10 admit card to the exam centre, failing to which they will not be allowed to appear in the examination. The Karnataka SSLC exams will commence on July 19. According to him, last year 8.46 lakh students had appeared for the exam but this year 8,76,581 students will write it. There will be 73,066 exam halls this time.

Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2021: How To Download The Hall Ticket?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEEB- sslc.karnataka.gov.in or click on the Direct Link here

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSLC tab

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the login ID and password

Step 4: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit cards and take a printout of the same

The SSLC exam, conducted by the state board, will be held in two days. The core subject exam such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and the language subject exam will take place on July 22. Both the exams will take place from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM

Guidelines

Arrangements have been made for students in the border regions of the state in Kerala and Maharashtra.

A child with COVID like symptoms will be asked to write in a separate exam hall whereas a COVID positive student can write an exam from a COVID care centre, the minister said, adding all the teachers, officers and staff involved in the exam will be vaccinated compulsorily.

All those 18 plus will be vaccinated, at least one dose should be given within a week. Regarding masks, he said students will be allowed to wear surgical or good cloth masks as the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 and that N-95 masks were not necessary. However, all the invigilators will be given N-95 masks.

There will be compulsory health check-up at all the exam centres where students will be sanitised and undergo thermal screening.

There will be 12 students in each hall, which means one student in each desk. This time also, thousands of scouts and guides volunteers will be roped in to ensure a smooth exam by giving masks.

