Karnataka SSLC, AP SSC result 2021: Karnataka SSLC and Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 results are expected soon. Karnataka SSLC result will be released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The official website for BSEAP SSC results are examsresults.ap.nic.in and bse.ap.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 4, 2021 11:37 am IST | Source: Careers360

BSEAP SSC, Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2021 soon on board websites (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka SSLC, AP SSC result 2021: Karnataka SSLC and Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 results are expected soon. Both the states have already announced Class 12 results – 2nd PUC in Karnataka and Inter in Andhra Pradesh – but are yet to declare board results for Class 10 students. The Andhra Pradesh government had cancelled both SSC and Inter exams this year but Karnataka had only cancelled 2nd PUC and held SSLC final exams in a reduced format.

Karnataka SSLC result and result notification will be released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The official website for BSEAP SSC results are examsresults.ap.nic.in and bse.ap.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC exam answer key has already been released. As many as 8.76 lakh students had registered for the two-day SSLC exams held amid COVID-19 concerns.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: How To Check

  1. Go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in

  2. The result link will be displayed on the screen. Click on it

  3. Login with your roll number and other details

  4. Submit to view the results

AP SSC Result 2021: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the AP SSC result website – examsresults.ap.nic.in or bse.ap.gov.in.

  2. Click on AP SSC result 2021.

  3. Login and download the scorecards.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Government had decided to conduct both Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations but had withdrawn the decision after Supreme Court’s directions.

Education ministers of both states are likely to confirm Class 10 results date and time on social media.

Karnataka SSLC Result AP SSC Result
