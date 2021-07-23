Karnataka SSLC Answer Key Released

Karnataka SSLC answers key released

Karnataka SSLC answers key has been released for the board examination held in July. These answer keys have been made available by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Now that the answer key is released, Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 Results is expected to be announced soon.

The two-day Class 10 exams began across the state on Monday, amid COVID-19 concerns. As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examination this year. This is for the second consecutive year that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, for the first time, the examinations have been reduced from six days to two days, with students writing one paper for three subjects per day.

On Monday, students are writing the exam for core subjects mathematics, science and social science, while on July 22 there will be exams for languages such as Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit.

The exam will be in the form of multiple-choice questions and the students will have to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet given to them.

Education Minister, Suresh Kumar, told NDTV: “The first day of the examination went on very smoothly. Around 99.6 per cent of the candidates appeared for the examination. The first day was incident-free. Today we are more prepared. Today we have Languages - first, second and third languages.”