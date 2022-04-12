Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 Released At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka SSLC 2022 answer key released.

Karnataka SSLC 2022 Answer Key: The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam answer key 2022 has been released today, April 12, The Karnataka State Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) has released the SSLC answer key 2022 for Class 10 on the official website-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The SSLC board exams 2022 were held between March 28 and April 11. Around 8.73 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka Board Class 10 exam this year.

In case the candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge the Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 on the official websites of KSEEB- sslc.karnataka.gov.in using their registration numbers.

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: How to download

Go to the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the "March/April 2022 S.S.L.C. Main Examination Answer key" link.

The Karnataka SSLC answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen.

Choose the subject from the selection list.

Download the answer key for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC 2022 Answer Key: Direct Link

The Karnataka SSLC 2022 result is set to be declared by the second week of May 2022, Mr B C Nagesh further informed. The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be released on the official website-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. To access Karnataka SSLC score card 2022, students need to enter their registration number. The KSEEB Karnataka Board Class 10 supplementary exams 2022 will be conducted in the last week of June.