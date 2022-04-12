  • Home
Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 To Be Released Today At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in; Check Result Date Here

The Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 for Class 10 will be available on the official website-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Updated: Apr 12, 2022 12:58 pm IST
Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 to be released today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: The Karnataka State Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam answer key 2022 today, April 12, Education Minister B C Nagesh said. Once released, the Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 for Class 10 will be available on the official website-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The SSLC board exams 2022 were held between March 28 and April 11. Around 8.73 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka Board Class 10 exam this year.

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
  • On the home page, click on the "Documents Section" link.
  • Click on the "Question Papers" link.
  • Now, select "Answer Key" option.
  • Click on the subject wise answer key link to download the pdf.

The Karnataka SSLC 2022 result is set to be declared by the second week of May 2022, Mr B C Nagesh further informed. The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be released on the official website-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. To access Karnataka SSLC score card 2022, students need to enter their registration number. The KSEEB Karnataka Board Class 10 supplementary exams 2022 will be conducted in the last week of June.

