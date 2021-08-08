  • Home
Karnataka SSLC 2021 Result Tomorrow. When, Where, How To Download

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be releasing Karnataka SSLC 2021 results tomorrow i.e. on August 9. Students can visit the official website, karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in to check their results.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 8, 2021 5:05 pm IST

KSEEB will be releasing Karnataka SSLC 2021 results tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be releasing Karnataka SSLC 2021 results tomorrow i.e. on August 9. Students can visit the official website, karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in to check their results. The result download link will be live soon after the results are announced.

Around 8.76 lakh students had registered for SSLC exams in Karnataka this year. The paper pattern was an objective that is Multiple Choice Question(MCQ) based this year.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: How To Download

  • Visit the official websites, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

  • On the homepage, enter the login credentials and submit

  • Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be displayed on screen

  • Candidates can now download the result-cum-marksheet for future reference

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Where To Check The Result

  • sslc.karnataka.gov.in

  • kseeb.kar.nic.in

  • karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: COVID-19 Impact On The Exam

This year, due to COVID-19, the exam duration was cut to two days which is usually six days. The first day of examination covered Science, Social Science and Mathematics and the second day was for the language papers. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) ensured all the COVID protocols were followed at 4,885 centres across the state.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Last Year’s Result

Last year, in 2020, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was released on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 77.74 per cent and for boys, the pass percentage was 66.41 per cent.

