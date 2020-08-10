Karnataka SSLC 2020: Result Announced At karresults.nic.in, 71.8% Pass

  • Home
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, has announced the Karnataka SSLC results. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results have been declared online at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

This year, a total of 71.8% passed the examination. The results of Karnataka SSLC exams, conducted in June and July results, were announced today in a press conference held by the state education department.

Owing to the crisis situation, the Karnataka SSLC result has been delayed. As the cases were increasing with every passing day, the board had to postpone the exam and conduct it later.

Nearly eight lakh students had appeared in the SSLC exams which were held in 2,879 exam centres across Karnataka.

In 2019, a total of 1,626 schools had recorded 100% pass in Karnataka SSLC exam. Girls had performed better than boys. The pass percentage among girl students was 79.59% and among boys, 68.46% had passed. 73.7% of the total number of students had cleared the exam.

Last year, Karnataka SSLC topper had scored 625 out of 625 marks. The second topper had scored 624 out of 625 marks.

An average of about 98 per cent enrolled students took the exams which began on June 25, after the government stuck to its decision to go ahead with them despite rising coronavirus cases but laid down a string of safety measures, including face masks and maintaining distancing by seating only one student a bench.

