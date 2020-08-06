Karnataka SSLC 2020: KSEEB To Declare Class 10th Result Tomorrow, Check Details Here

KSEEB will soon release the final Karnataka SSLC result 2020.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, will soon release the final Karnataka SSLC result 2020. As per the reports, SSLC result 2020 Karnataka is expected to be announced by August 7, 2020.

Once declared, Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will be available on the official website of the board, kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students will have to fill in their roll numbers and login credentials on the official page to view their scores.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020?

Step 1: Go to the official website — karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board Direct Link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other asked details

Step 4: Click on “Submit”

Step 5: Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

The Karnataka SSLC exam was originally scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9, 2020, which were postponed due to coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.

Over 8.40 lakh students appeared in Class 10 final exams in June, July and are waiting for their Karnataka SSLC results 2020.

SSLC exams in Karnataka were conducted following precautionary measures like one student per bench, thermal scanning of the students before allowing them into the examination centre, etc.

According to KSEEB officials, 8,48,203 students wrote their 10th board exams at 2,879 exam centres across the state.

Apart from the official website, different private portals are expected to host the SSLC results. However, candidates are advised to check their result from an official source for authenticity.