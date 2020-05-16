  • Home
Karnataka SSLC 2020: Government May Announce Class 10 Exam Dates On May 18

Karnataka Government will decide about the SSLC exam dates, exam centres, seating arrangements, precautionary measures for conducting Class 10 exams amidst COVID-19 crisis.

Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 16, 2020 5:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Karnataka SSLC 2020
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representational purpose
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Government will soon announce the dates for Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examination.

The decision will be taken at a meeting to be attended by Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh, with the officials of the department of public instruction.

Informing that the state government may come out with a timetable on May 18, Mr. Kumar told the reporters, “We are holding a meeting regarding the SSLC examination,” the Indian Express reported.

“We have to make arrangements for masks, sanitisers, and thermal scanners. We will set up thermal scanners for health check-ups. We have to make separate seating arrangements for those having health issues. All these issues will be discussed on Monday [May 18],” Mr. Kumar said.

He also said that there would be discussions on how to conduct the exams under the prevailing COVID-19 situation and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students. The issues related to traveling to the designated examination center amidst the lockdown will also be discussed. Many students had left the town and gone to their native places and it would be difficult for them to get back in the city where their exam centres are located due to restricted inter-state and inter-district mobility during the lockdown, the Times of India reported.

The exam dates would be released on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The SSLC exams originally scheduled to start from March 27 to April 9, which were then rescheduled to be conducted from April 20, but were again postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Click here for more Education News

Teamcareers360

Karnataka SSLC Time Table covid pandemic
