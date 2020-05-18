Karnataka SSLC 2020 Exams Between June 25 And July 4, PUC Exam On July 18

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose Karnataka SSLC 2020

Karnataka Government has declared the dates for Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination and the pending pre-university course (PUC) exam.

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar has said: “The SSLC examination will be conducted between June 25 and July 4,” the Asian News International reported.

He also said: “The exams for English paper of PUC will be held on June 18,” the Deccan Herald reported.

Postponed Due To COVID-19

On May 16, Mr. Kumar had told the reporters that a meeting with the officials of the department of public instruction about the SSLC examination will be held on May 18.

He had said that there would be discussions on the feasibility of conducting the exams under the prevailing COVID-19 situation and precautionary measures to be taken while traveling and conducting the exams.

“We have to make arrangements for masks, sanitisers, and thermal scanners. We will set up thermal scanners for health check-ups. We have to make separate seating arrangements for those having health issues. All these issues will be discussed on Monday,” Mr. Kumar had told reporters.

Previously, the SSLC exams were scheduled to start from March 27 to April 9, but had to be postponed due to pan-India lockdown enforced on March 25. These were then rescheduled to be conducted from April 20, but had to be again postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Similarly, only one second PUC exam was pending when lockdown was enforced across the country.