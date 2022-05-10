Image credit: shutterstock.com Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2022 will be available on the website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Manabadi Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 result 2022 is likely to be announced in May. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) official told Careers360 that the board is trying to announce the SSLC, 10th exam result 2022 in May, and the evaluation process will be concluded soon. "The SSLC, 10th exam result 2022 is likely to be announced by May-end. The 10th exam result will be available on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in," the official said.

The KSEEB earlier released the SSLC answer key on April 12. Around 8.73 lakh students appeared for the SSLC, Class 10 exam which was concluded on April 11.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in Click on the SSLC, 10th exam result 2022 link Log-in with credentials- registration number/ roll number SSLC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download 10th result 2022, take a print out for further reference.

The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be released on the official website-- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. To access Karnataka SSLC score card 2022, students need to enter their registration number.

The KSEEB Karnataka Board Class 10 supplementary exams 2022 will be conducted in the last week of June. For details on SSLC result, please visit the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.