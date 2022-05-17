Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: A Look At Previous Years’ Overall Pass Percentage

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Previous year pass percentage

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, on May 19. The Primary and Secondary School Education Minister BC Nagesh confirmed the SSLC result 2022 Karnataka date and time. As per data released by the Karnataka board, over 8.5 lakh candidates await Karnataka SSLC result. The exams were held from March 28 to April 11. When declared the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be declared on sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result was released on August 9 last year. The overall pass percentage last year in SSLC 10th result Karnataka board was 99.9 per cent. As many as 157 students have scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results last year.

Karnataka Board Class 10 Result: Overall Pass Percentage Previous Years

The Karnataka SSLC result in 2020 was released on August 10. The overall pass percentage Karnataka board SSLC result 2020 stood at 71.8 per cent. The pass percentage of girls students was 77.74 per cent and for boys, it was 66.41 per cent.

In 2019, among the 8.41 lakh students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC 10th exams, a total of 8,25,468 students had cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage was 73.7 per cent.

In 2018, 71.93 per cent students have cleared the exam. In Karnataka board Class 10 result, two students had scored hundred per cent marks (625 out of 625) while eight students scored 624 and 12 students 623 out of 625.

Karnataka Board Previous Year Overall Pass Percentage