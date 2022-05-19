Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Here's How To Check KSEEB 10th Result

Image credit: Shutterstock KSEEB will announce Karnataka SSLC 2022 result today

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC or Class 10 results 2022 on Thursday, May 19. The SSLC Karnataka 10th result 2022 will be declared on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in at 12:30 pm today. Apart from the official website, students can also check their Karnataka SSLC 2022 results at manabadi.co.in. Live Updates On Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

In order to be declared as passed in Karnataka SSLC result 2022, students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in each subject. Those who do not qualify the Karnataka Board 10th exam 2022 in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the compartment exam.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Karnataka SSLC result 2022".

Key in your registration number/ roll number.

The Karnataka SSLC result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Tele-Helpline For Students

A tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their Karnataka SSLC results has been launched. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed, or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007.