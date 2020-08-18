  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Government To Set Up 16 Varsities, 34 Institutions In Three Years

Karnataka Government To Set Up 16 Varsities, 34 Institutions In Three Years

With the setting up of the institutions, the aim is to achieve the goals of the new Education Policy by the year 2030.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 18, 2020 8:21 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Ramesh Pokhriyal: Decision To Conduct Final Year Exams To Protect Students' Future
Vice-President To Announce ARIIA 2020 Rankings Tomorrow
New Education Policy Will Be Inclusive, Help Education Reach International Standards, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ganjam Chamber Of Commerce Institute Of Leadership Inaugurated In Odisha
UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Ensure Social Distancing Is Maintained During Competitive Exams
Manish Sisodia Interacts With Members Of School Management Committees
Karnataka Government To Set Up 16 Varsities, 34 Institutions In Three Years
Karnataka To Set Up 16 Varsities, 34 Institutions In Three Years
New Delhi:

The Karnataka government would set up 16 universities and 34 autonomous educational institutions in three years, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. With the setting up of the institutions, the aim is to achieve the goals of the new Education Policy by the year 2030, he told a press conference.

"The government of Karnataka will establish six research-centred universities, 10-teaching-centred universities, and 34 autonomous educational institutions in three years," said Narayan, who holds the portfolio of higher education. Earlier, he chaired a meeting with the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar and senior officials for implementing the education policy.

He said the former chief secretary S V Ranganath-led Task Force, which has been formed for the implementation of the policy, would submit a draft report in the next four or five days and the roadmap for the carrying out the policy would be furnished before August 29. "Amendment to the laws, administrative reforms, and consolidation of the resources which are required for the implementation of the policy will be done in an expeditious manner," Narayan said.

As the policy has to be implemented in 10 years, the government has given the name of 'Target-2030' to achieve its goal. Stating that the government would take into confidence the stakeholders before implementing it, he said there would be deliberations and discussions across the state for a year.

Click here for more Education News
New Education Policy (NEP) Karnataka government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Ramesh Pokhriyal: Decision To Conduct Final Year Exams To Protect Students' Future
Ramesh Pokhriyal: Decision To Conduct Final Year Exams To Protect Students' Future
HRD Ministry Is Now Officially Ministry Of Education; Government Notifies Change of Name
HRD Ministry Is Now Officially Ministry Of Education; Government Notifies Change of Name
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Results 2020 On August 19
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Results 2020 On August 19
Delhi High Court Directs DU To Begin Final Year Physical Exams From September 14
Delhi High Court Directs DU To Begin Final Year Physical Exams From September 14
AIU Launches Activity Portal At Annual Conference Of Vice Chancellors
AIU Launches Activity Portal At Annual Conference Of Vice Chancellors
.......................... Advertisement ..........................