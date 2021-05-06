Karnataka Announces Summer Vacation For All Schools Till June 14: Report

Karnataka has declared summer vacation for all students till June 14

As the state continues to record a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka, has revised the academic calendar for 2021-22. According to the revised schedule, all schools in the state will observe summer vacation till June 14.

The new academic year is set to begin on June 15 and the Karnataka SSLC exam will be conducted as per schedule from June 21, the Times of India reports.

The high school teachers have been instructed to conduct revision classes for SSLC students preparing for the exam. Therefore, summer vacation for high school teachers is till May 31.

The Karnataka Government had earlier announced postponing the Second Pre University Exam and general promotion for First Pre-University students without conducting exams.

"Keeping in view the rapidly increasing COVID cases in the state and the absence of many students, who have gone to their home town or village due to COVID and lockdown and the personnel of various departments engaged in COVID duty, we have decided to postpone the PUC exam," Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar told the news agency PTI.