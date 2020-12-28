Karnataka Schools To Reopen For Classes 10, 12 From January 1

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday announced that regular classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 will commence from January 1, 2021. The state had earlier decided to reopen regular classes for Class 10, second pre-university and Vidyagama programme for government school students from Class 6 to Class 9 from January 1.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “From January 1, classes will resume. There have been speculations, but whatever programmes we have planned from January 1 will go on.”





Classes for standard 10th and 12th will start from January 1: Karnataka Minister for Primary & Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Vidyagama scheme is aimed at taking school education to the doorsteps of students in rural areas who cannot afford to attend online classes due to various reasons.

Mr Kumar informed that there would be no hard and fast rule to attend the regular classes. Furthermore, he added, “If the parents and students are comfortable with the online classes they can study from home.”

The Minister added that his department will abide by the suggestions given by Technical Advisory Committee members.