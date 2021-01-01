  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Schools, PU Colleges To Reopen From Today

Karnataka Schools, PU Colleges To Reopen From Today

Schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges in Karnataka will reopen from today, January 1, for students of Class 10 and Class 12, after a gap of nearly 10 months.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 1, 2021 9:09 am IST

RELATED NEWS

SCB Medical College Will Become An 'AIIMS Plus' Institute: Odisha Chief Minister
PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Of IIM Sambalpur On January 2
INI CET 2021 Counselling: Information Bulletin For Second Round Released
Government Unani Medical College In Jammu And Kashmir Gets Permission To Admit First Batch Of Students
AICTE Scholarship 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Scholarships.gov.in
Institute Run Jointly By IIT Delhi, AIIMS Invites Applications For Fellowships
Karnataka Schools, PU Colleges To Reopen From Today
Karnataka Schools, PU Colleges To Reopen From Today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges in Karnataka will reopen from today, January 1, for students of Class 10 and Class 12, after a gap of nearly 10 months. Students of Classes 6 to 9 will also be allowed to visit their schools for the Vidyagama programme.

The decision to reopen schools was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, after discussing in detail the advice given by the state's Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19 on reopening of schools.

The Chief Minister had previously said on social media that a decision on reopening schools for students of other classes would be taken after reviewing the situation for 15 days. Both classes 10 and second PUC are crucial as students will have to face board exams.

Before reopening of schools, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday visited a few institutions to review their preparedness to conduct classes adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Mr Kumar inspected arrangements in classrooms and spoke to the headmasters, principals, lecturers and teachers, instructing them to take precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus once the classes resume, official sources said.

Schools and PU colleges in Karnataka have remained closed since March just ahead of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Degree and engineering colleges in the state were reopened on November 17. Karnataka is planning to hold regular classes for PU first year from January 15.

Click here for more Education News

With inputs from PTI

Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SCB Medical College Will Become An 'AIIMS Plus' Institute: Odisha Chief Minister
SCB Medical College Will Become An 'AIIMS Plus' Institute: Odisha Chief Minister
NEET MDS 2021 Result Announced At Nbe.edu.in
NEET MDS 2021 Result Announced At Nbe.edu.in
DU SOL Examinations 2020: Results Announced For Open Book Tests
DU SOL Examinations 2020: Results Announced For Open Book Tests
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of AIIMS Rajkot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of AIIMS Rajkot
CBSE Board Exams: Class 10, 12 Datesheets To Be Released Soon At Cbse.nic.in
CBSE Board Exams: Class 10, 12 Datesheets To Be Released Soon At Cbse.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................