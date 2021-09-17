  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka: Schools For Students Of Classes 8 to 10 Reopen

Karnataka: Schools For Students Of Classes 8 to 10 Reopen

After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka opened on Friday for 8-10th standard students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 17, 2021 7:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jharkhand To Reopen Schools For Classes 6 To 8
Uttar Pradesh Rain: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut For 2 Days, Improvement Exams To Continue
Delhi Boy Bags Second Position In US National Science Bee Competition
Over 40,000 Children Enrolled In EDMC-Run Schools For New Academic Session: Official
Schools In Haryana To Reopen For Classes 1 to 3 From September 20
Assam Schools To Reopen Next Week For Class 10
Karnataka: Schools For Students Of Classes 8 to 10 Reopen
Karnataka school reopen
Mangaluru:

After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka opened on Friday for 8-10th standard students. A fair number of students attended the first day’s physical classes, said sources in the Education Department.

Some schools reported over 60 per cent attendance. The classes for sixth and seventh standards would begin on September 20. As per the instructions from the district administration, schools have to arrange proper sanitation and basic facilities.

Schools have also been asked to arrange for the accommodation of students arriving from neighbouring Kerala. The administration has also asked the staff and teachers to attend schools with RT-PCR test negative report.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2021: Dates For 5 Exam Rescheduled Due To JEE Advanced 2021
MHT CET 2021: Dates For 5 Exam Rescheduled Due To JEE Advanced 2021
COMEDK 2021 Answer Key Released; Know How To Calculate Marks
COMEDK 2021 Answer Key Released; Know How To Calculate Marks
MAHE Announces Fee-Waiver Scheme For Students Who Lose Sole-Earning Parent
MAHE Announces Fee-Waiver Scheme For Students Who Lose Sole-Earning Parent
IIT Guwahati Launches Centre For Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems
IIT Guwahati Launches Centre For Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems
Kerala Governor Calls Upon Vice Chancellors To Implement NEP
Kerala Governor Calls Upon Vice Chancellors To Implement NEP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................