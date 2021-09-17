Karnataka: Schools For Students Of Classes 8 to 10 Reopen

Karnataka school reopen

After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka opened on Friday for 8-10th standard students. A fair number of students attended the first day’s physical classes, said sources in the Education Department.

Some schools reported over 60 per cent attendance. The classes for sixth and seventh standards would begin on September 20. As per the instructions from the district administration, schools have to arrange proper sanitation and basic facilities.

Schools have also been asked to arrange for the accommodation of students arriving from neighbouring Kerala. The administration has also asked the staff and teachers to attend schools with RT-PCR test negative report.

