Karnataka Schools, Colleges To Remain Open: Chief Minister

Karnataka schools, colleges to remain open

The Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has clarified that the state schools and colleges will remain open in spite of the surging virus cases. He also ruled out any kind of lockdown.

He conducted a meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Education Minister Suresh Kumar to discuss the situation of pandemic in the state, as reported by PTI.

He denied closure of schools, colleges and other education institutions and said that he might reconsider this decision if the virus cases continue to surge in the state.

Neighbouring Maharashtra was witnessing more than 40,000 cases everyday, while in Karnataka it is now about 3,000 and about 2,000 in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said.

The Karnataka government has allowed the schools to conduct offline sessions for Class 6 and above. Earlier primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed officials to crack the whip against schools which run regular offline classes for standard one to five ignoring government's directive in view of COVID-19.

The Karnataka government had previously said it is planning to start the next academic year for schools from July 15, and it will be subject to the COVID-19 situation.