Karnataka: Schools To Be Shut In All Districts Based On Covid Situation

Karnataka School Closure News: In a virtual meeting, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked DCs to take a call on schools, depending on the current situation prevailing in the state.

Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 12, 2022 3:54 pm IST

Bengaluru schools were earlier closed in view of the alarming rise in the number of cases in the city.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Schools in Karnataka are likely to be shut down in all districts where COVID-19 cases are rising. In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked district collectors (DCs) to take a call on schools, depending on the current situation prevailing in the state.

CM Bommai, who tested positive for COVID-19, conducted a meeting to analyse the situation and the necessary steps to be taken for it.

Bengaluru schools were earlier closed in view of the alarming rise in number of cases in the city. The state health department, however, is keeping a close eye on the overall situation.

"We have decided that barring 10th and 12th classes, schools will be shut for rest of the classes in Bengaluru," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka had said.

As of now, schools in other parts of Karnataka have not been closed. In the current crisis, local authorities have been allowed to make decisions based on the ground situation in their districts. DCs have the authority to close and reopen schools if they feel it.

Karnataka logged 14,435 cases in the last 24 hours, with more than 10,000 cases from Bangalore.

-With ANI Inputs

