  Karnataka Result SSLC Class 10 At 12:30 PM Tomorrow: Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Result SSLC Class 10 At 12:30 PM Tomorrow: Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Class 10 Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be declared tomorrow, May 19 at 12:30 pm.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 18, 2022 5:28 pm IST

Karnataka SSLC result at 12:30 pm tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh has announced the Karnataka result date and time. The Class 10 Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be declared tomorrow, May 19 at 12:30 pm. The SSLC Class 10 exam administering body, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), has already released the Class 10th answer keys. The Karnataka SSLC 2022 result will be declared on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Sharing the Karnataka Class 10 SSLC result date and time, the Education Minister said: "SSLC Result will be published tomorrow at 12.30 pm. The results are available in the schools on the department's website at 1pm at karresults.nic.in."

"The result will be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students," Mr Nagesh added.

To qualify Karnataka Class 10 SSLC exam 2022, students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks. Also from the mandatory overall 35 per cent marks, students will also be required to score a minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

Class 10th SSLC Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Go to the official websites -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Click on the SSLC 10th exam result 2022 link

Login with credentials including registration numbers and roll numbers

SSLC 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download Karnataka 10th result 2022

Karnataka SSLC Results

