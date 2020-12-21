Karnataka Releases UGCET 2020 Second Extended Counselling Schedule

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), -- the conducting body of UGET 2020, has released the second extended schedule for UGCET 2020 counselling. Candidates can register online for the UGCET counselling 2020 at kea.kar.nic.in for admission to engineering, architecture, farm science, agriculture, veterinary undergraduate courses as per the KEA UGCET schedule 2020.

UGCET 2020 second extended counselling round will not provide any choice for candidates after the 2nd extended UGCET counselling result is announced. To register online for UGCET 2020 counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats.

Candidates who wish to cancel their allotted seats can surrender their seats till december 22, 5 pm. KEA UGCET 2020 candidates can login at the portal as per their ranks and new schedule. The authorities are conducting two rounds of counselling and one round of extended KCET counselling 2020. Also, students will be allowed to attend the counselling of KCET from the respective districts and do not have to visit Bengaluru for the same.