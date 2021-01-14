Karnataka Releases KCET 2020 Final Seat Allotment Result; Direct Link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the results of the vacancy round for the students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering courses of the state. The examination authority has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test result at kea.kar.nic.in. The seats in the engineering colleges have been allotted as per the ranks obtained in KCET, options entered during online KCET counselling and availability of seats in the KCET participating institutions.

KCET Final Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

KEA will announce the detailed notification on how to exercise choices or options for the students. In the earlier rounds, candidates were provided four choices to exercise from. KEA said that if a candidate fails to exercise any of the choices within the deadline, the seat will be cancelled automatically. Shortlisted candidates from the KCET 2020 final seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission to the courses online and pay the requisite seat allotment fee.

For verification and admission, candidates have to produce several documents relating to their educational qualifications including mark sheets and pass certificates of Class 10 and Class 12, KCET application form 2020, KCET rank card 2020, KCET admit card 2020, and category certificate (if applicable).

To Download KCET Seat Allotment Result 2020