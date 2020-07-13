Karnataka PUC Results Tomorrow

The Karnataka PUC results will be released tomorrow.

The Karnataka PUC results will be released tomorrow. The PUC or Pre-University Course exams are held for Classes 11 and 12. The Department of Pre University Education, which is the higher secondary education department in the Karnataka, holds this exam in the state. The result will be released for the Karnataka 2nd PUC tomorrow. The result of the 1st PUC exam was announced in May.

Karnataka PUC Result Link

Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exam can check their result using their registration number and date of birth.

During the 1st PUC exam result, colleges were asked not to display the result on school board. This was done to avoid crowding of students. The same thing may be practiced during the 2nd PUC result as well. As a general practice, students go to the colleges to receive their result where college authorities display the result on notice board.

In 2019, the result was declared in April. 61.73% of the total students had passed the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. The pass percentage among girl students was 68.2%.

The pass percentage among science students was 66.58% and it was 66.39% in Commerce.

80 colleges had recorded 100% pass.

There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges.