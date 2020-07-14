Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka PUC Results 2020: How to check

The Karnataka PUC results will be declared at 11:30 am today. The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate, or PUC, 2nd results will be released on the official websites -- pue.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in. Students can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020 using their registration numbers and dates of birth. The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, had to postpone the PUC Class 12 exams in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The only remaining subject of Class 12 PUC, English, was rescheduled and conducted on June 18.

Some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the Karnataka 2nd PUC result. However, students accessing the PUC Class 12 results from these private portals are advised to tally the result with the official sources for authentication.

The first year Karnataka PUC results were declared on May 5. To avoid gatherings in colleges and institutes, the Karnataka Government had instructed not to display the Karnataka first PUC results on notice board.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: How to Check

STEP 1: Visit the official websites -- pue.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for Karnataka Class 12 PUC result

STEP 3: Insert the roll number as mentioned in the Karnataka PUC Class 12 admit card

STEP 4: Provide other required information in the spaces allotted

STEP 5: Submit and view the Class 12 Karnataka PUC results

How To Check Karnataka Class 12 Results On Private Portals

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2: Select the state -- Karnataka

STEP 3: Select class and stream

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020