Karnataka PUC English Exam Date Announced: Class 12th Exam On June 18

Karnataka PUC English Exam Date Announced: Class 12 Exam on June 18

Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has announced the date for the remaining exam of pre-university certificate, or PUC, examination. The exam in the only remaining subject, English, is scheduled to be held on June 18. The exam had to be rescheduled on account of the COVID-19 lockdown enforced in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate, or SSLC Class 10 exams were rescheduled for the same reason and will now be held from June 25.

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar, earlier, while discussing the dates for holding the remaining exams, said: “The exams for English paper of PUC will be held on June 18.”

A statement issued by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, added that the Class 12 PUC pending exam of English subject will be held on June 18 between 10:15 AM and 1:30 PM.

During a meeting held on May 18 with the department of public instructions, Mr Kumar discussed the feasibility of holding the exams during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and precautionary measures that are required to be taken while traveling to the exam centres and conducting the exams.

The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams were also rescheduled due to the multiple lockdowns starting on March 25 to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The SSLC exams were to start from March 27 and end on April 9 but had to be postponed twice. Now, the exam conducting department has decided to conduct the SSLC exam from June 25 to July 4.