  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 Starting From April 22; Admit Card Details, Time Table, Guidelines

Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 Starting From April 22; Admit Card Details, Time Table, Guidelines

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Exams: The Karnataka PUC board exam 2022 will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. As many as 6,84,255 students will appear for the PUC 2 exams.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 20, 2022 5:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

All Preparations In Place For Conduct Of PU Exams: Karnataka Education Minister
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Timetable Revised; Check New Exam Dates
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Time Table Released; Exams From April 22
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Exam Date Sheet Out; Exams From April 16
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2021 Begin, Check Revised Timing
Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 Starting From April 22; Admit Card Details, Time Table, Guidelines
PUC 2 Karnataka board exams will start from April 22
New Delhi:

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, is all set to conduct the PUC 2 board exams from April 22. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will start with the Logic and Business Studies paper on April 22 followed by Mathematics, Education on April 23. The Karnataka PUC board exam 2022 will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. As many as 6,84,255 students will appear for the PUC 2 exams. According to the Education Minister, BC Nagesh, the Karnataka PUC board exam Class 12 will be held at 1,076 centres across the state.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Timetable Here

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, April 19, the minister further added: “The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring.”

The minister reminded the Class 12 students that there will be squads to check exam malpractices. He also said additional personnel would be posted in exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.

The students due to appear the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will have to carry with them the PUC exam hall tickets. The Karnataka PUC exam hall tickets can be collected from the schools.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Guidelines

  • Students must reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam time
  • Students must not carry any electronic gadgets. Calculators and mobile phones inside the examination hall
  • Students will be required to carry all the stationery including pen, rulers of their own
  • The 2nd PUC students will be given an additional 15 minutes reading time to read question paper
Click here for more Education News
Karnataka PUC exam PUC 2 Time Table
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TJEE 2022: Tripura Joint Entrance Exam Admit Card Released At Tbjee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
TJEE 2022: Tripura Joint Entrance Exam Admit Card Released At Tbjee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
Odisha Curtails Summer Vacation For Universities, Colleges
Odisha Curtails Summer Vacation For Universities, Colleges
Delhi Schools To Remain Open, DDMA To Issue COVID-19 Guidelines Soon
Delhi Schools To Remain Open, DDMA To Issue COVID-19 Guidelines Soon
MCC To Start NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Registration At Mcc.nic.in Today
MCC To Start NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Registration At Mcc.nic.in Today
Maharashtra Open School MSBOS Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Declared, Steps To Check
Maharashtra Open School MSBOS Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Declared, Steps To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................