Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 Starting From April 22; Admit Card Details, Time Table, Guidelines
Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Exams: The Karnataka PUC board exam 2022 will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. As many as 6,84,255 students will appear for the PUC 2 exams.
The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, is all set to conduct the PUC 2 board exams from April 22. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will start with the Logic and Business Studies paper on April 22 followed by Mathematics, Education on April 23. The Karnataka PUC board exam 2022 will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. As many as 6,84,255 students will appear for the PUC 2 exams. According to the Education Minister, BC Nagesh, the Karnataka PUC board exam Class 12 will be held at 1,076 centres across the state.
Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Timetable Here
While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, April 19, the minister further added: “The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring.”
The minister reminded the Class 12 students that there will be squads to check exam malpractices. He also said additional personnel would be posted in exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.
The students due to appear the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will have to carry with them the PUC exam hall tickets. The Karnataka PUC exam hall tickets can be collected from the schools.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Guidelines
- Students must reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam time
- Students must not carry any electronic gadgets. Calculators and mobile phones inside the examination hall
- Students will be required to carry all the stationery including pen, rulers of their own
- The 2nd PUC students will be given an additional 15 minutes reading time to read question paper