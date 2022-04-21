Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exams Starting Tomorrow; Over 6.8 Lakh Students Will Appear

Karnataka PUC 2 exams will start from tomorrow

The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year exam will start tomorrow, April 22. As many as 6,84,255 students have registered for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams. The PUC 2 Karnataka board exams set to be held at 1,076 centres across the state will begin with the Logic and Business Studies papers tomorrow. The Karnataka PUC Class 12 board exam 2022 will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. Students will get 15 minutes reading time.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, April 19, the Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh, said: “The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring.”

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Timetable Here

The government has also installed squads to check exam malpractices. Additional personnel will also be posted in those Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.

The students due to appear the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will have to carry with them the PUC exam hall tickets. The Karnataka PUC exam hall tickets can be collected from the schools. Students must reach the Karnataka Class 12 examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam time. Students must not carry any electronic gadgets. Calculators and mobile phones are banned inside the examination hall.