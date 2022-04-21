  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exams Starting Tomorrow; Over 6.8 Lakh Students Will Appear

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exams Starting Tomorrow; Over 6.8 Lakh Students Will Appear

Karnataka PUC Exams: The PUC 2 Karnataka board exams set to be held at 1,076 centres across the state will begin with the Logic and Business Studies papers tomorrow. The Karnataka PUC board exam 2022 will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 21, 2022 11:59 am IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 Starting From April 22; Admit Card Details, Time Table, Guidelines
All Preparations In Place For Conduct Of PU Exams: Karnataka Education Minister
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Timetable Revised; Check New Exam Dates
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Time Table Released; Exams From April 22
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Annual Exam Date Sheet Out; Exams From April 16
Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exams Starting Tomorrow; Over 6.8 Lakh Students Will Appear
Karnataka PUC 2 exams will start from tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year exam will start tomorrow, April 22. As many as 6,84,255 students have registered for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams. The PUC 2 Karnataka board exams set to be held at 1,076 centres across the state will begin with the Logic and Business Studies papers tomorrow. The Karnataka PUC Class 12 board exam 2022 will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. Students will get 15 minutes reading time.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, April 19, the Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh, said: “The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring.”

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Timetable Here

The government has also installed squads to check exam malpractices. Additional personnel will also be posted in those Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.

The students due to appear the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will have to carry with them the PUC exam hall tickets. The Karnataka PUC exam hall tickets can be collected from the schools. Students must reach the Karnataka Class 12 examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam time. Students must not carry any electronic gadgets. Calculators and mobile phones are banned inside the examination hall.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Examination Karnataka PUC exam

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rs 2 Crore Will Be Given To English-Medium Schools Towards RTE Admissions Dues: Maharashtra Minister
Rs 2 Crore Will Be Given To English-Medium Schools Towards RTE Admissions Dues: Maharashtra Minister
IIFT Launches 5 Year Integrated Programme In Management; Admission Thorugh IPMAT Score
IIFT Launches 5 Year Integrated Programme In Management; Admission Thorugh IPMAT Score
Uttar Pradesh: Framework To Rank State's Education Institutions On Horizon
Uttar Pradesh: Framework To Rank State's Education Institutions On Horizon
Centre Must Respect Educationists On West Bengal's Panel For NEP Draft: Minister
Centre Must Respect Educationists On West Bengal's Panel For NEP Draft: Minister
TANCET 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Important Documents Required
TANCET 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Important Documents Required
.......................... Advertisement ..........................