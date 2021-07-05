Karnataka PUC 2nd: Repeaters, Private Students To Be Promoted Without Exams

  • Home
The Karnataka Government on Monday has announced that the repeaters and private students from the second year pre-university course (PUC) this year will be promoted without exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 5, 2021 9:11 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Karnataka Government on Monday has announced that the repeaters and private students from the second year pre-university course (PUC) this year will be promoted without exams. The Karnataka PUC 2nd exams were cancelled for regular students in view of the Covid crisis. The PUC second-year students who were enrolled as repeaters and those repeating as private candidates will now be promoted to the next level without appearing for the exams.

While announcing the cancellation of second PUC examination for regualr students on June 4, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said: "We are not holding the PUC exam. The grading will be based on their performance at the district level assessment in the first pre-university examination".

The minister, however, also added that students not satisfied with the grading system can take up the examination, the dates of which would be notified later.

The government had earlier decided to promote the students of Class 11 (1st PUC) to the next class without examinations. Class 12 students are likely to be graded based on their marks in Class 10 and 11.

Karnataka PUC 2 theory exams, scheduled to begin on May 24 and end on June 16, were first postponed and later cancelled altogether.

Karnataka PUC
