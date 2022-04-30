Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2022 Declared, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Karnataka PUC 1 result is available on the website- result.dkpucpa.com

Manabadi Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka released the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) first year exam result on Saturday, April 30. The candidates who have appeared in the PUC 1 exam can check the result on the official website- result.dkpucpa.com. Students can access the PUC 1 result 2022 using their registration number and date of birth.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- result.dkpucpa.com Click on the PUC 1 result 2022 link Enter registration number and date of birth PUC 1 result will appear on the screen Download the PUC 1 result, take a print out for further reference.

The students can also check their PUC 1 result via SMS. This year, the Karnataka Board cancelled the PUC 1 exam.

Meanwhile, over 6.8 lakh (6,84,255) students are appearing in their Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year exam starting from Friday, April 22. The PUC exam is being conducted 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM at 1,076 centres across the state. Students will get 15 minutes of reading time.