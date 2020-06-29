Karnataka PU, SSLC Results To Be Released On These Dates

Karnataka PU And SSLC Results To Be Out In July End, August First Week

The Karnataka Pre-University (PU) results will be out by the last week of July and and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, or SSLC, examination results will be declared by the first week of August announced the Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state S Suresh Kumar.

"We are trying to get the SSLC results out by the first week of August. The PUC results will be out in the last week of July," Mr S Suresh Kumar told Press Trust of India in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, is yet to conclude the SSLC Class 10 exams. The exams are scheduled to be conducted till July 4.

Over 8.40 lakh SSLC students took the exams on June 25 defying the coronavirus scare. As per KSEEB officials, as many as 8,48,203 students are taking the examination at 2,879 exam centres across the state.

However, the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, had only a pending subject to be conducted for the Class 12 PUC exams. The board conducted the remaining paper of English on June 18.

The exams were originally scheduled from March 27 but the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown led to the delay in holding the exams. While the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has cancelled the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 exams, and even some state boards have decided to promote the students on the basis of marks secured in internal assessment, KSEEB said the exams cannot be avoided because it is a turning point in the academic career of children as they choose their streams based on the exam results.

Amid reports of schools increasing the school fees ignoring the government's direction, the minister said he has got reports that 1,150 schools have increased their fees of which action has been taken against 450 schools. "We have directed all the schools not to increase the fees in view of the coronavirus scare. It is a peculiar year. Humanity says no one should increase fees. We have set up a helpline. If we come across such practices, we will initiate action," Mr Kumar said. He said an officer has been entrusted to look into the complaints against schools.

Speaking about online classes for kindergarten students, the minister said such classes are not allowed. The schools can hold talks with parents twice a week about grooming their children. Mr Kumar said a decision on opening kindergarten schools will be taken after July 5. He, however, conceded that most parents are unwilling to send their children to school. The government is gathering the opinion of parents based on which a decision would be taken, he added.

Regarding education to students from Class 1 to Class 10, Mr Kumar said the Centre has given guidelines, which will be followed. The state has formed an expert committee to recommend guidelines on education to children from Class 1 to Class 6. "Once the committee report comes, we will formulate regulations," Mr Kumar added.