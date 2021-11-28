Image credit: FILE Most of the people infected at the SDM College of Medical Sciences were fully vaccinated against coronavirus

With recent Covid-19 clusters in Mysuru, Dharwad, and Bengaluru that poses pandemic threats in Karnataka, the government in a meeting held today in presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken a slew of measures to check the rise in number of Covid-19 cases. The government has announced to postpone all social, cultural and academic events in educational institutions.

As per the government circular, the social and cultural events in educational institutions may be postponed for two months. "Conferences, seminars, academic events etc. in educational institutions, wherever possible, may be postponed. Alternatively, it could be held in hybrid mode, i.e. with minimal physical attendance nd with more persons attending through virtual mode," read the circular.

Meanwhile, students in medical, paramedial institutions should be screened daily for Covid-19 symptoms, and symptomic patients should be treated following Covid-19 guidelines. "The heads of educational institutions should take utmost care to ensure Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) within the capus especially during the conduct of events, if any. They also need to ensure vaccination of their students and staff as soon as possible" as per the circular.

In an another advisory, the students from Kerala are advised to take mandatory RTPCR test who has arrived in the state from November 12 to 27. "The students arrivinf from Kerala to Medical and Paramedial colleges and other educational institutions within Karnataka shall be subjected to mandatory RTPCR test on the 7th day after their arrival," the circular mentioned.

In Dharwad, a medical college has become a Covid hotspot with 77 more testing positive, taking the total number of cases to 281. Most of the people infected at the SDM College of Medical Sciences were fully vaccinated against coronavirus, officials said, adding that a recent freshers' party organised inside the campus led to the outbreak. The party continued for two-three days.