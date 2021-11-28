  • Home
  • Education
  • Amid New Covid Clusters, Karnataka Postpones Social, Cultural Activities In Educational Institutions

Amid New Covid Clusters, Karnataka Postpones Social, Cultural Activities In Educational Institutions

As per the government circular, the social and cultural events in educational institutions may be postponed for two months

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 28, 2021 4:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Schools To Reopen From November 29: Manish Sisodia
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Rains
Application For Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children (SPDC) Is Open; Register By November 30
Constitution Day 2021: Know About History, Significance Of The Day
Countries Which Give Priority To Innovation, Technology Remain In Forefront: Ram Nath Kovind
Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: List Of Top Private B-Schools
Amid New Covid Clusters, Karnataka Postpones Social, Cultural Activities In Educational Institutions
Most of the people infected at the SDM College of Medical Sciences were fully vaccinated against coronavirus
Image credit: FILE
New Delhi:

With recent Covid-19 clusters in Mysuru, Dharwad, and Bengaluru that poses pandemic threats in Karnataka, the government in a meeting held today in presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken a slew of measures to check the rise in number of Covid-19 cases. The government has announced to postpone all social, cultural and academic events in educational institutions.

As per the government circular, the social and cultural events in educational institutions may be postponed for two months. "Conferences, seminars, academic events etc. in educational institutions, wherever possible, may be postponed. Alternatively, it could be held in hybrid mode, i.e. with minimal physical attendance nd with more persons attending through virtual mode," read the circular.


Meanwhile, students in medical, paramedial institutions should be screened daily for Covid-19 symptoms, and symptomic patients should be treated following Covid-19 guidelines. "The heads of educational institutions should take utmost care to ensure Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) within the capus especially during the conduct of events, if any. They also need to ensure vaccination of their students and staff as soon as possible" as per the circular.

In an another advisory, the students from Kerala are advised to take mandatory RTPCR test who has arrived in the state from November 12 to 27. "The students arrivinf from Kerala to Medical and Paramedial colleges and other educational institutions within Karnataka shall be subjected to mandatory RTPCR test on the 7th day after their arrival," the circular mentioned.

In Dharwad, a medical college has become a Covid hotspot with 77 more testing positive, taking the total number of cases to 281. Most of the people infected at the SDM College of Medical Sciences were fully vaccinated against coronavirus, officials said, adding that a recent freshers' party organised inside the campus led to the outbreak. The party continued for two-three days.

Click here for more Education News
Covid 19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2021 Live Updates: Slot 3 Exam Begins; Paper Analysis, Percentile Calculator
Live | CAT 2021 Live Updates: Slot 3 Exam Begins; Paper Analysis, Percentile Calculator
CAT 2021 Paper Analysis: How Was Slot 2? Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
CAT 2021 Paper Analysis: How Was Slot 2? Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
IIT Delhi, Business Sweden Collaborates For Clean Air, Green Energy
IIT Delhi, Business Sweden Collaborates For Clean Air, Green Energy
NEET 2021: NTA Issues Clarification Regarding AIQ, State Quota Counselling
NEET 2021: NTA Issues Clarification Regarding AIQ, State Quota Counselling
CAT 2021: Paper Was 'Lengthy And Time Consuming', Slot 1 Expert Analysis
CAT 2021: Paper Was 'Lengthy And Time Consuming', Slot 1 Expert Analysis
.......................... Advertisement ..........................