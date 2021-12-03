Image credit: PTI/ FILE As per the directives, all events in educational institutes will be postponed till January 15

Omicron Threat: In the wake of two cases of Omicron variant detected in Karnataka, the Karnataka government has issued new directives on Friday, December 3. As per the directives, all events in educational institutes will be postponed till January 15. "Students will not be allowed to attend offline classes in schools unless their parents are fully vaccinated," Revenue Secretary R Ashok said.

Govt postpones all events in educational institutes till Jan 15. Citizens are allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they're fully vaccinated. No change in number of people (max 500) allowed to attend marriage functions: K'taka Revenue Minister R Ashoka pic.twitter.com/91bx8lJFNn — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021





The decision was taken following a high-level meeting in presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and officials over the new variant that has triggered a global alarm. The new Covid-19 guidelines also restrict people inside malls and theatres unless they are fully vaccinated. Earlier, Omicron cases detected in the state with the patients being two men aged 66 and 46.

According to sources, while the 66-year-old is a foreigner with a history of travel to South Africa, the 46-year-old is a health worker in Bengaluru. The first patient left India seven days after his results came back positive.