Karnataka: Polytechnic Colleges To Be Upgraded With Modern Equipment

Polytechnic Colleges in Karnataka will be upgraded with modern equipment and latest software, Education Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said. This upgradation scheme will be undertaken under the Modernisation and Removal of Obsolescence (MODROB) programme of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Dr Aswathnarayan, who also holds portfolios for IT and BT, Science and Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood, said that this will go a long way in developing critical thinking and problem-solving abilities among students.

“This initiative will further reduce the skill gap by aligning students' skills with industry demands, leading to better job opportunities for our youth,” Dr Aswath Narayan said on social media.

AICTE’s MODROB scheme aims to modernize and remove obsolescence in the laboratories, workshops, computing facilities to enhance the functional efficiency of Technical Institutions for teaching, training and research purposes.

It also supports new innovations to ensure that the practical work and project work to be carried out by students is contemporary and suited to the needs of the industry.

Action Plan For Obtaining NAAC Accreditation, NIRF Rank

Recently, the Deputy Chief Minister directed Vice-Chancellors of universities to submit an action plan for obtaining NAAC accreditation and NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rank within 15 days.

In a meeting with all the Vice-Chancellors of government-run universities, Dr Aswathnarayan said that every university should have NIRF ranking and each college should have NAAC accreditation.