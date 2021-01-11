Karnataka PGCET Round 2 Allotment Result Out; Option Entry Opens

KEA PGCET Round 2 Allotment Result Out; Option Entry Opens

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the PGCET round two allotment result today. Candidates who have applied for round two PGCET counselling can check the PGCET round 2 counselling result on the result website with the PGCET Number. KEA has allotted the seats to the shortlisted PGCET candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in PGECET, options entered during the online Karnataka PGCET round 2 counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

PGCET Round 2 Result Direct Link

PGCET Round 2 KEA Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit PGECET website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea or click on the direct link above

Step 2: Click on the “PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)” tab under Admissions

Step 3: On the next window, click on the designated link and insert PGCET numbers on the designated spaces

Step 4: Click and access the PGCET second round of seat allotment result

The examinations authority has also opened the option entry window for students to choose their colleges. To enter the options, students have to first login at the website and enter the PGCET numbers and save and submit.

KEA PGCET Option Entry -- Direct Link

As per KEA PGCET counselling dates, students can report at the allotted colleges by January 13, 2021 for admission to PGCET seats.