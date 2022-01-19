Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

KEA PGCET round 1 seat allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the PGCET round one allotment result today. Applicants who have registered for round 1 PGCET counselling can check the PGCET round one counselling result on the result website with the students’ PGCET Number. KEA has allotted the seats to the shortlisted PGCET candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in PGCET, options entered during the online Karnataka PGCET round 1 counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore

Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

PGCET Round 1 Result Direct Link

PGCET Round 1 KEA Result: How To Check

Visit PGECET website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea or click on the direct link above

Click on the “PGCET- 2021 First Round Seat Allotment Results” tab under Latest Announcement

On the next window, click on the designated link and insert PGCET numbers on the designated spaces

Click and access the PGCET round 1 of seat allotment result

The examinations authority will open the option entry window for students to choose their colleges between January 21 and January 23. To enter the options, students have to first login at the website and enter the PGCET numbers and save and submit.

As per KEA PGCET counselling dates, students can report at the allotted colleges by February 2, 2022 for admission to PGCET seats.