Image credit: KEA official website Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 Announced @ cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2020 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced Karnataka PGCET result 2020. MTech, MArch, MBA and MCA aspirants can now visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in to check PGCET 2020 result. In order to check results, candidates will have to use their PGCET roll number as login credential.

Karnataka PGCET counselling schedule will be published on the official website in due course of time, KEA said.

“Schedule for verification of documents will be hosted in due course on the KEA Website. Original documents to be produced for verification are detailed in PGCET-2020 Information Bulletin. Candidates are hereby informed to arrange their original documents as per their eligibility. If any candidate fails to produce the required original documents during document verification, then such candidates will not get eligibility for admission to M.E. / M. Tech / M. Arch, MBA, MCA courses for the year 2020,” an official statement said.

KEA held DCET and PGCET exams on October 13 and October 14. Karnataka DCET result 2020 was released yesterday.

Check Karnataka PGCET 2020 result here

Steps to check Karnataka PGCET result

Go to the official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Under the latest announcements section, click on ‘PGCET-2020 - Results’

A new window will open. Enter your hall ticket number

Submit and download PGCET result