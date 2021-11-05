Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2021 hall ticket released

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, has released the admit cards of Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET). Karnataka PGCET is conducted for admission to part-time and full-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in affiliated institutes. The Karnataka PGCET will be held on November 11 and November 14. To access and download the Karnataka PGCET hall ticket, students will have to use their application numbers and dates of birth on the official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Based on the performance of the candidates in the PGCET 2021, the merit or rank list will be prepared and released on the official site. “All the eligible candidates who have got the requisite percentage of marks as the case may be will be allowed to participate for document verification process and later online seat allotment process in the order of their merit/rank, as per the time schedule which will be notified later,” the official information bulletin of Karnataka PCET 2021 reads.

Karnataka PGCET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Under Latest Announcement, click on “PG CET 2021 - Admission ticket download link” On the next window, insert Karnataka PGCET 2021 application number and dates of birth Submit and download Karnataka PGCET hall ticket

Karnataka PGCET 2021 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

PGCET 2021 for ME/ MTech / MArch programmes will be conducted on November 11 for Type A and Type B exams. Type A examination will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and Type B exam will start at 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

PGCET 2021 for MBA/MCA will be conducted on November 14 in which MCA exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and MBA exam will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm.