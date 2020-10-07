Karnataka PGCET, DCET Admit Card 2020 Released

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) -- the conducting body of the state’s PGCET and DCET, has released the admit cards today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who have applied online for the common entrance test for Karnataka PGCET and Karnataka DCET can download their admit cards with the application numbers and dates of birth. As per KEA exam dates, the Karnataka PGCET 2020 will be conducted on October 13 and October 14 and Karnataka DCET on October 14.

The state-level Karnataka PGCET is held for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch programmes in participating institutions of Karnataka. Candidates with an undergraduate degree in the respective subjects are eligible to appear for Karnataka PGCET. Candidates with a GATE score do not need to appear for the entrance test.

Karnataka PGCET and Karnataka DCET admit cards mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers, reporting time of exams and the exam centres.

To Download Karnataka PGCET And Karnataka DCET Admit Cards

Step 1: Visit KEA official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in -- or the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the designated admit card link

Step 3: Insert Karnataka PGCET or Karnataka DCET application numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and Karnataka PGCET admit cards and Karnataka DCET admit cards