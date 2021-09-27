Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2021 Application Window Reopened, Exams Postponed

Image credit: Shutterstock The revised timetables will be published later on the KEA website (representational)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has said application windows for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET 2021) and Diploma CET (Karnataka DCET 2021) will reopen on September 27. The last date to apply for these exams will be October October 3 and the application fee payment window will be available up to October 5. Previously, the last date to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2021 was November 17.

The KEA said DCET 2021, for admission to second and third year Engineering courses, has been postponed to November. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for October 23. This has been done “in view of Diploma exams fixed up to November, 2021,” the KEA said.

Similarly, the KEA has postponed PGCET 2021 for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech programmes. These exams will be conducted in November. Earlier, the exam dates were October 22 and 23. Karnataka PGCET 2021 has been postponed because final year or semester exams of BA, BCom, BSc, BE courses are not not yet completed in some universities.

The submission of special category certificates, scheduled for September 23 to 27, has also been delayed, the KEA has informed.

The revised timetables will be published later on the KEA website, it said. Candidates should visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea for regular updates regarding the Diploma CET and Postgraduate CET exams, it added.